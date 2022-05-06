Mostly sunny and dry today. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the 80s along the coast by afternoon and the 90s east of I-75. Showers are possible late this evening north of I-4 and that rain chance will spread south overnight and early Saturday. Sunny dry weather returns by Saturday afternoon.
Forecast: Another warm, dry, day ahead
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:40 AM, May 06, 2022
