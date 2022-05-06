Watch
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Another warm, dry, day ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and dry today. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the 80s along the coast by afternoon and the 90s east of I-75. Showers are possible late this evening north of I-4 and that rain chance will spread south overnight and early Saturday. Sunny dry weather returns by Saturday afternoon.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:40 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 04:40:41-04

Mostly sunny and dry today. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the 80s along the coast by afternoon and the 90s east of I-75. Showers are possible late this evening north of I-4 and that rain chance will spread south overnight and early Saturday. Sunny dry weather returns by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018