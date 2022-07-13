Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Temps return back to the low to mid-90s. Sea breeze storms will also return this afternoon and evening with the heaviest coverage east of I-75 during the late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may work their way back toward the coast tonight.
Forecast: Afternoon & evening storms return
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jul 13, 2022
