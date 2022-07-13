Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Afternoon & evening storms return

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Afternoon storms return to the area this afternoon with heavier coverage during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance up to 60%.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 05:03:19-04

Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Temps return back to the low to mid-90s. Sea breeze storms will also return this afternoon and evening with the heaviest coverage east of I-75 during the late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may work their way back toward the coast tonight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018