Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or t-storm. The showers will be most likely closer to the coast through midday before shifting to the east coast of the state during the afternoon and evening.
Forecast: A few pop-up showers possible today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:36 AM, Apr 14, 2023
