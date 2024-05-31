Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: A few isolated storms possible this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny to start today. We'll see morning temperatures in the 70s warm into the 90s by the afternoon. Unlike the last few days, we will see some showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. Overall coverage will be around 30% with most of the rain closer to the coast.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:38 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 04:38:19-04

Mostly sunny to start today. We'll see morning temperatures in the 70s warm into the 90s by the afternoon. Unlike the last few days, we will see some showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. Overall coverage will be around 30% with most of the rain closer to the coast.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo