Mostly sunny to start today. We'll see morning temperatures in the 70s warm into the 90s by the afternoon. Unlike the last few days, we will see some showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. Overall coverage will be around 30% with most of the rain closer to the coast.
Forecast: A few isolated storms possible this afternoon
Posted at 4:38 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 04:38:19-04
