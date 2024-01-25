We'll see partly sunny weather today with a return to warm and humid conditions during the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s will warm into the 80s this afternoon. The coast however will stay a few degrees cooler in the 70s due to a sea breeze that will move in after midday.
Forecast: A few clouds with warm temps in the 80s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 05:07:38-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.