Forecast: A few clouds with warm temps in the 80s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
We'll see partly sunny weather today with a return to warm and humid conditions during the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s will warm into the 80s this afternoon. The coast however will stay a few degrees cooler in the 70s due to a sea breeze that will move in after midday.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 05:07:38-05

