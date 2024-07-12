Watch Now
Forecast: A few AM showers, 90s this afternoon

Mostly cloudy skies today return though we'll likely see more breaks in those clouds today compared to the last several days. A bit more sun should allow our temps to return to the low 90s. A few showers will be around this morning with sct'd storms popping up in the afternoon. Expect heavier rain coverage this weekend with rain chances at 60-70% both Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jul 12, 2024

