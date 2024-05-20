Mostly sunny skies today. The heat and humidity return with highs back around 90. Low pressure off the east coast will be close enough to us today to bring with it a chance of a couple pop up showers or storms. NW breezes on the back side of this system will be light throughout the day.
Forecast: A couple showers possible today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 04:49:08-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.