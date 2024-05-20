Watch Now
Forecast: A couple showers possible today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies today. The heat and humidity return with highs back around 90. Low pressure off the east coast will be close enough to us today to bring with it a chance of a couple couple up showers or storms. NW breezes on the back side of this system will be light throughout the day.
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 04:49:08-04

