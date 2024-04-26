Mostly sunny skies today with continued warm temps. Sea breeze will not be as strong this afternoon so even those near the coast will warm into the mid and upper 80s. We'll see more wind this weekend and a few more clouds. Winds will gust to near 30 mph on Saturday and could even bring in a quick sprinkle for some during the afternoon.
Forecast: A bit warmer with a nice breeze
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 26, 2024
