Flood warning issued in several Tampa Bay Area counties until 7:45 p.m.

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Flood Warnings have been issued in several Tampa Bay counties from 1:55 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for: Northwestern Polk County in central Florida, Sumter County in central Florida, Levy County in northern Florida, Citrus County in west-central Florida, Hernando County in west-central Florida, Pasco County in west-central Florida, Northwestern Pinellas County in west-central Florida.

Emergency Management reported heavy rain in the warning areas due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to continue through the evening. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Spring Hill, New Port Richey, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Hudson, Lutz, Holiday, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, North Brooksville, South Brooksville, Hill n Dale and Hernando County Airport.

Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the warning areas.

