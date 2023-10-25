US recall issued for pork chicharrones product imported from Honduras

A recall has been issued in the United States for a snack product imported from Honduras, a country that is not authorized to export pork or products containing pork into the U.S.

Capitology, LLC, an importer situated in Charlotte, North Carolina, imported the product with the label "Rica Sula TAJADITAS con CHICHARRON Platanos Con Chicharron."

The snack is made up of plantain chips with pork rinds. The USDA says the importer shipped the product out to states including Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

While the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product by late Tuesday, the agency says anyone experiencing a negative reaction should contact a doctor.

Routine FSIS surveillance spotted the product being sold in the U.S., and it contains pork from an ineligible country, the agency said.

The USDA said the product and all ineligible products like it are subject to recall rules regardless of the expiration date on the product.

The recall involves around 4,679 packages of the snack.

The USDA's FSIS keeps an updated list of retail distribution for products it is keeping an eye on and issuing recalls for on itswebsite.

