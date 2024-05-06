Columbia University cancels commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

As Columbia University has spent the last month encountering numerous pro-Palestinian protests, the New York university announced Monday that it has canceled its May 15 commencement. Instead, leaders of the university said they would put emphasis on the university's smaller school-based ceremonies.

The university will have 31 of these smaller gatherings. Officials also said they're considering a "festive event" on May 15 that will include the entire campus community in lieu of commencement.

"Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers," the university said in a statement. "As a result, we will focus our resources on those school ceremonies and on keeping them safe, respectful, and running smoothly. A great deal of effort is already underway to reach that goal, and we understand the Deans and school teams are looking forward to working with their students to incorporate the most creative and meaningful ideas to celebrate this extraordinary moment."

Last week, officers entered an encampment on Columbia's campus to clear out demonstrators. Police reported arresting 119 people amid the protests.

Education UCLA announces policy changes after union blames leadership for protest response Justin Boggs

The university has restricted campus access to students, faculty and other essential workers, and has made classes remote. NYPD has also said it would maintain a presence on campus through May 17.

Columbia's commencement is one of several that have been canceled due to demonstrations. USC also canceled its commencement as the university had previously said its pro-Palestinian valedictorian would not be allowed to speak due to safety concerns.