Owner of dog left tied to pole in path of Hurricane Milton to face animal cruelty charges

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the owners of a dog who was saved after being left tied to a pole in neck-deep water in the path of Hurricane Milton have been identified and will face animal cruelty charges.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the governor announced that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, and many other law enforcement agencies had joined him.

Owners of dog left tied to pole in the path of Milton to face animal cruelty charges

When Florida Highway Patrol trooper Orlando Morales first rescued the dog, it generated an immediate reaction of shock and heartbreak online. A video showed the dog's terror as the trooper tried to free him.

"It's okay, buddy. I don't blame you," Trooper Morales is heard in the video saying as he tried to reassure the pet that he was there to save it.

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024

State Attorney Lopez said her office is now pursuing aggravated animal cruelty charges against the dog's owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23. The penalty for the charge includes up to 5 years in prison.

In a release, the state attorney's office said the dog's owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia, told investigators he was going to Georgia to escape the hurricane but left his dog "Jumbo" on the side of the road because he couldn't find anyone to pick up the dog.

DeSantis said the dog is now in Tallahassee and will be adopted out soon with a new name, Trooper, in honor of the trooper who rescued the dog just before the worst of Hurricane Milton hit.

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously. This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions. Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough. Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement.

This story was originally published by Tim Kephart at Scripps News Tampa.