Trump more agitated as hush money jury selection continues

Friday could be the final day of jury selection in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York as Judge Juan Merchan looks to find a group of alternates. Jury selection resumed for a fourth day Friday morning.

On Thursday, Merchan added seven jurors to the five already seated, completing the 12-person jury panel. One alternate was also seated Thursday. Merchan is expected to seat five more alternate jurors, although that exact number could vary.

Thursday's jury selection had a couple of notable speed bumps. The day started with seven jurors, but two of the seven were dismissed. One juror raised concerns that they could no longer remain impartial after their identity became known. This prompted Merchan to redact employment information on jurors' questionnaires as he asked the media to refrain from reporting on a juror's place of work.

A second juror was dismissed after prosecutors found that the person may have been arrested in the past for removing political advertisements. Prosecutors claimed that the juror may have lied on the questionnaire when asked if they had ever been arrested.

Merchan informed jurors on Thursday that they should be prepared for opening statements to begin on Monday.

Trump faces 34 felony counts in a New York court for falsifying business records.

Following the proceedings on Thursday, Trump spoke to journalists outside the court and continued his rhetoric that the trial is "very unfair" and that the case is "ridiculous."

He also complained that he should be campaigning instead of sitting in a courtroom.

"I'm sitting here for days now, from morning till night, in that freezing room," Trump said. "Freezing. Everybody was freezing in there and all of this."

