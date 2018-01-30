SR 589 exit and entrance ramp closures this week

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction continues this week on much of the Veterans Expressway/Suncoast Parkway from Hillsborough to Hernando County. Drivers need to be prepared for full closures and plan ahead.

The improvements in Hillsborough County are divided into five separate projects, double the capacity of the highway from four to eight lanes. Improvements include reconstruction of 38 existing bridges, building three new bridges, and the addition of an express lane. Work being done in Pasco and Hernando counties includes converting the road from Van Dyke to State Road 50 to all-electronic tolling.

The northbound exit ramp through the Hillsborough Ave. toll plaza will close overnight Tuesday, January 30. Crews will be working from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 31. Traffic will be detoured to exit at Eisenhower Blvd.

The northbound exit ramp through the Waters Ave. toll plaza will close overnight Wednesday, January 31. Crews will be working from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, February 1. Traffic will be detoured to the 6B exit ramp to Anderson Rd.

The southbound entrance ramp through the Waters Ave. toll plaza will close overnight Thursday, February 1. Crews will be working from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, February 2. Traffic will be detoured to the Hillsborough Avenue entrance ramp.

The northbound entrance ramp from Hutchison Rd. is closed overnight through Thursday, February 1. Crews are working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week. Drivers should use the Van Dyke entrance ramp during construction hours.

The northbound exit ramp to SR 50 will close overnight Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2. Crews will be working from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Suncoast Parkway traffic will exit at Spring Hill Drive, then travel west to Barclay Avenue, then north to SR 50.

Click here for traffic maps, updates.