This 2-in-1 LED light and bug zapper is perfect for your patio

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Warmer weather is quickly approaching, and while that means lounging on the patio and enjoying the sun outdoors, it also means something not so exciting — the bugs are back.

If you’re tired of spraying bug spray all over yourself or swatting them away as they fly by, you’ll want to consider adding a bug zapper like this BugMD Zap Trap to your space.

$40 (was $44) at Amazon

Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, the BugMD Zap Trap uses UV light to attract bugs, then a high voltage grid that zaps and kills them. It is battery or USB-powered, so you can either plug it in if you’re using it near an outlet, or just make sure you have three AAA batteries on hand and move it to wherever you’ll be spending time.

The bug zapper also acts as a 2-in-1 product, as it comes with a bright LED light that you can use for seeing in the dark, or just to act as ambient lighting to make your outdoor space cozy.

The light can also be used separately from the bug zapping feature, and because it is lightweight, you can carry it around like a lantern via its handle.

BugMD has a handful of other products as well, including a Refillable UV Bug Zapper that plugs right into a wall outlet and doesn’t take up any extra space in your home.

$15 at Amazon

The refillable bug zapper attracts pests with a blue LED light, then traps them to an adhesive on the back — out of sight. It works on flying pests including mosquitos, gnats and flies.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.