Texas drunk drivers have to pay child support if they kill a parent

Drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a parent or guardian, according to a new law.

House Bill 393, which went into effect Friday, says anyone convicted of intoxication manslaughter must pay restitution.

The law states that the payments must be made until the child reaches 18 years of age or graduates high school, whichever is later.

If a person ordered to pay restitution is unable to make the required payments because they are incarcerated, they must make the payments no later than a year from release, the legislation says. Payment plans can also be arranged to address any money owed following imprisonment.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill on June 2, according to the state’s bill tracking website.

