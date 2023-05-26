Students given Winnie-the-Pooh book with tips to survive mass shooting

Parents in Texas have expressed concern after their young children came home from school with a book that shows Winnie-the-Pooh learning the same tips the FBI gives to survive a mass shooting.

The book's cover features an image of the classic Winne-the-Pooh character and the title, "Stay Safe."

"If there is danger, let Winnie-the-Pooh and his crew show you what to do," the front of the book says.

The book, which was published by a Houston-based firm that provides safety and security training, details the "Run. Hide. Fight." protocol. The firm was allowed to use Winnie-the-Pooh as the title character because the copyright on the original A.A. Milne book expired in 2022.

The FBI says running, hiding or fighting are tactics that can help a person survive a mass shooting.

A mother told the Oak Cliff Advocate that both of her sons, one in pre-kindergarten and the other in first grade, came home with the books. They both reportedly attend the same elementary school in Dallas.

Cindy Campos told the publication that she was initially apprehensive about reading the book to her children because of the underlying content. However, she said one of her sons kept asking about the book, so she decided to read it to him.

Campos told the Oak Cliff Advocate that the book initiated conversation in her house.

"Bowie asked so many questions before going to bed. And as a mom you have to figure out the correct but realistic way to say things," she said.

Campos added, "there was nothing inappropriate about the book."

In a statement to Scripps News, Dallas Independent School District acknowledged that the book had been provided for schools to distribute.

“The reality that Dallas ISD faces is no different than any other school district in America," a spokesperson said. "We work every day to prevent school shootings by dealing with online threats and by hardening our schools."

The spokesperson, however, offered an apology for not providing more communication about the book.

"Unfortunately, we did not provide parents any guide or context," the spokesperson said. "We apologize for the confusion and are thankful to parents who reached out to assist us in being better partners."

