Wolverines removed from NCAA men's hockey tournament due to COVID protocols

The NCAA's Ice Hockey Committee and Medical Advisory Group announced Friday that the Michigan Wolverines men's ice hockey team is out of the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament because of COVID protocols.

The Wolverines were a No. 2 seed and the No. 8 team in the country.

According to The Associated Press, Michigan was to play No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, but officials ruled the game a no-contest, and Duluth advanced to the next round.

"I'm devastated for these players," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said in a statement. "These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year. It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision, but I have to respect it."

Michigan joins Notre Dame, who on Thursday had to also bow out of the tournament because of COVID protocols, the NCAA said in a press release.