Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly

Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second-straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Oct 11, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second-straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

After winning Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Sunday with Christian Vázquez’s two-run, game-ending homer in the ninth, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.

