USF football wraps up spring practice

TAMPA — Friday night, the University of South Florida Bulls football team hosts the annual spring game to wrap up this portion of the preseason. This year's game will be on campus at Corbett Stadium.

It won't be a traditional, four-quarter game, but that's just fine with first-year Bulls head coach Alex Golesh.

"I want to see our guys play really hard and be aggressive and be sound," Golesh said when asked about what he expects from his team. "Other than that, I wanna see a packed [Corbett Stadium]. A bunch of people having fun. A bunch of recruits will be there. First time I’ll get to meet, go face-to-face with some fans, which will be cool. I think it should just be a fun night of us celebrating the end of spring ball."

The format of the game action might vary from play to play, but there is one mandate the coaches have already given the players.

"The very last thing I tell them when I break the meeting is just to have fun," Bulls associate head coach Matt Merritt explained. "Football is meant to be fun, So really just a chance to let loose, play the game of football that you love in front of people, and just do what you do."

The players were hush-hush about their plans once they get under the lights. Senior running back Kelley Joiner, Jr. wasn't spilling any secrets.

"I’ll leave that to y’all," he said while addressing the media with a smile. "You all come out Friday night and see. It’s gonna be good, though."

Spring practice is over, but Golesh has a consistent message that he wants to continue to deliver to his players as they look ahead to fall training camp.

"I’m not a big slogan, motto, wristbands… I don’t have pyramids of success. All people want is to be told the truth and be held accountable," he explained. "At the end of the day, if you tell people the truth, there’s a genuine respect, there’s a genuine love, and you can just be honest with people."

Fan Fest opens at 5 P.M. It'll feature food trucks, prize giveaways, and much more. The game itself kicks off at 7 P.M., and it'll be followed by a postgame fireworks display.