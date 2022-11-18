USF fighting Tulsa on the field, and the cold in the air

TAMPA — The USF football team's packing its wool socks and long underwear for tonight's road match-up against Tulsa. Well, most of the team is.

Temperatures at kickoff are supposed to be in the 20's, but that doesn't bother linebacker D.J. Gordon. He played his first two college seasons at Minnesota, so he knows about playing in cold weather.

"It was COVID year. Nobody in the crowd. It was cold. They had just scraped the field before we got there," Gordon said as he recalled a game at Wisconsin in 2020.

"There was still ice on the field. All the snow was in the back corner of the field. It was cold."

Gordon, a Plant City-native, says beating the cold is all about being mentally tough.

"You gotta have a strong mindset. Because waking up every day to the cold? You think, ‘Oh, it’s going to go away.’ Like in Florida, it’s cold this day- it might be 50 this day, and the next day it’s 90 again," he added. "You know it’s going to be cold. You know you’re going to have to push through it. So, just keep working."

Bulls running back Brian Battie needs 117 yards to become the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018. Battie, who's from Sarasota, has never seen it snow before. He said tonight would be the coldest he's ever been, but that's the furthest thing from his mind.

"You know, we’re all willing to accept the challenge and just go out there and play ball. Once they put that football down, nothing else really matters."

Interim head coach Daniel Da Prato is tasked with guiding the Bulls to the finish line of a season that's seen everything from a near-upset against Florida, to the firing of former head coach Jeff Scott, to injuries forcing him to start freshman quarterback Byrum Brown- who entered the season number four on the depth chart. Da Prato says he sees it as an important opportunity to be a leader.

"People ask me what I do for a living; I tell them I mentor young men," Da Prato said. "Whatever that entails…if it allows me to help these young men go through a difficult time, a change in their life, I’m all-in."

USF good a big morale boost when they got an unexpected visitor at Wednesday's practice. Quarterback Katravis Marsh stopped by the team's new indoor practice facility to say hello.

Marsh left last week's game against SMU on a stretcher after being hit in the helmet during a run in the fourth quarter. Marsh had neck surgery, but he was released from the hospital on Tuesday. Da Prato says Marsh is expected to have a full recovery.

Marsh was wearing a neck brace but seemed to be moving around without any issues as he greeted and hugged his teammates.

"Bulls fans! I’m doing good. I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers," Marsh exclaimed in a video the team shared on social media. "I appreciate everybody reaching out. I’m feeling good. Being around my team, I’m happy to be back out. And Go Bulls!"

USF (1-9) and Tulsa (3-7) kickoff Friday night at 9 P.M. on ESPN2.