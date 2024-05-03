University of Tampa Spartans outfielder closes in on national all-time hit record

TAMPA — University of Tampa outfielder E.J. Cumbo is knocking on the door of history. The senior standout has 362 career hits- five shy of breaking the NCAA Division II all-time record. Before the season started he knew he had a chance to break the record, but he never stressed about it.

"Let’s just take a look and see what the record is. Oh, it’s 366. I got 91 last year, so I was like 'I can probably beat this, this year.' A kind of mental countdown, kinda knowing," Cumbo said after batting practice. "Taking it game by game, really. Just going in the box, trying to do what we need to do on the field. Even if I don’t need a hit. Bunt, move somebody over. It doesn’t matter. Just there to win. Hits come, so it’s really no big deal."

E.J. was the 2019 East Coast Conference Player of the Year at New York Tech, but they shut down their program during COVID. He transferred to UT in 2021, and he picked up right where he left off. The change of scenery didn't change his approach to the game. He's hitting .375 with 7 home runs and 47 RBIs in 36 games this season.

"Basically keeping the other team off balance," E.J. explained. "Sometimes when the third baseman’s in, just hit it over his head. If he’s back, just lay down a bunt. And if need to, hit a bomb. It’s pretty fun being able to do it."

With the extra COVID year, transferring, and redshirting, E.J.'s in his seventh college season, but UT head coach Joe Urso says his best offensive player treats every day like it's his first day.

"He still kinda has that kid personality. That 'I’m having a really good time playing this game.' Not putting too much pressure on himself," Urso said. "You watch him, he’s happy to be out here every day, and it shows. His game, it’s fun to watch."

Cumbo's definitely taken the long road to the brink of history, but he says he wouldn't change a thing.

"It’s been the most fun I’ve had, especially with these guys," he said with a grin. "Coming here, it’s been unbelievable. I wouldn't trade for anything. If I could go back I’d do the same thing over again."

The Spartans (39-5) are ranked No. 1 in the nation, and they're focused on winning their first national title since 2019. Urso says their motivation has been missing the championship rounds in each of the last two seasons.

They came here this year and they put a little bit of the extra work in," he explained. "Although you’re seeing a lot of wins, they’re staying focused with the goal and hand. And that’s to try to win a national championship and bring it back home."

UT hosts No. 3 St. Leo (37-6) for a three-game series this weekend. Both teams have a 20-4 conference record, and the winner of the series will take the lead in the Sunshine State Conference with one weekend to go.

Game one is set for 6 p.m. tonight. Games two and three are tomorrow at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

