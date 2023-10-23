Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tua Tagovailoa, high-powered Miami Dolphins selected as ‘Hard Knocks’ in-season team

Panthers Dolphins Football
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) speaks during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Panthers 42- 21. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
Panthers Dolphins Football
Posted at 4:59 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 16:59:13-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL world will get a behind-the-scenes look at Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins later this season: They will be the featured in-season team on “Hard Knocks” this fall.

The team announced its featured role on the long-running HBO and NFL Films show on Monday.

The Dolphins are one of the NFL’s more interesting teams, with the league’s top-ranked offense led by Tagovailoa, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, and creative play-caller Mike McDaniel.

They are atop the AFC East with a 5-2 record as they seek their second straight playoff berth.

Miami was featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2012 under then-first-year head coach Joe Philbin. Storylines that year included then-GM Jeff Ireland calling Dolphins 2009 first-rounder Vontae Davis into his office to inform him that he was being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

This is the third year that “Hard Knocks” has featured an in-season team — the show has typically offered a behind-the-scenes look during the preseason. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals were the previously spotlighted teams.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.