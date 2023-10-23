Tua Tagovailoa, high-powered Miami Dolphins selected as ‘Hard Knocks’ in-season team

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL world will get a behind-the-scenes look at Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins later this season: They will be the featured in-season team on “Hard Knocks” this fall.

The team announced its featured role on the long-running HBO and NFL Films show on Monday.

The Dolphins are one of the NFL’s more interesting teams, with the league’s top-ranked offense led by Tagovailoa, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, and creative play-caller Mike McDaniel.

They are atop the AFC East with a 5-2 record as they seek their second straight playoff berth.

Miami was featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2012 under then-first-year head coach Joe Philbin. Storylines that year included then-GM Jeff Ireland calling Dolphins 2009 first-rounder Vontae Davis into his office to inform him that he was being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

This is the third year that “Hard Knocks” has featured an in-season team — the show has typically offered a behind-the-scenes look during the preseason. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals were the previously spotlighted teams.