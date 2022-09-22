Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers set for a Sunday showdown

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday's game between Tampa Bay and Green Bay features two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

They'll have their names all over the record books when they retire, but they're still leading playoff contenders. Brady says he's a big fan of watching Rodgers play.

"He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time. There definitely has some challenges with that, but he’s navigated them pretty well," Brady said after Thursday's practice. "He’s done a great job. Leads the team, and they’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there. I knew Brett [Favre] pretty well. Those two guys are great quarterbacks for a long period of time in one place."

Brady, 45, joked that Rodgers, 38, is "an older guy," but Rodgers confirmed that there is a cut-off to his playing days.

"I won’t be. I’ll be doing something else," Rodgers said with a grin after being asked if he'll play until he's 45. "I have a lot of other interests outside the game. The game’s been really, really good to me. I have given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else. And I strongly believe that will be before 45."

Both Brady and Rodgers are dealing with banged-up offensive lines and a shuffled group of wide receivers. Bucs receiver Mike Evans was suspended for Sunday's game after last week's altercation with the Saints. Brady said that's just part of life in the NFL.

"It’s part of the demolition derby, the game that we play," he added. "Guys are in and out, and you gotta adjust within the game. Every team deals with it. You know, you just gotta try to win the game, however, you can win it."

Brady is 3-1 all-time in head-to-head match-ups with Rodgers. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 4:25 P.M. from Raymond James Stadium.

