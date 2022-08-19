Timetable still unclear on Tom Brady's return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tom Brady is scheduled to return to the Buccaneers this preseason. The only problem is nobody's sure when. And if they do know, nobody's said anything.

Brady was excused from the team on August 11 to deal with what's being called a "personal matter." Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the issue that day, and he said Brady would return after Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee.

Monday, Bowles was asked again if he thought Brady would be back next week.

"Yes," Bowles answered without further details.

The Bucs traveled to Nashville for two joint practices with the Titans ahead of this weekend's game. Bowles was asked if Brady is keeping in touch with the coaching staff while he is away from the team.

"We just work on our practice with Tennessee," Bowles said Thursday. "Tom is not involved with the coaches. We practice on our own."

Bowles didn't elaborate on Brady's status when asked if there was a specific date to expect his return.

"We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now," Bowles replied. "We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There is no definitive date for me but we’ll check on it, we’ll keep in touch and we’ll find out."

32-year-old Blaine Gabbert is taking first-team snaps while Brady is away. Gabbert was five for five with a touchdown pass in last week's preseason opener against Miami. Coach Bowles said more repetition is helping Gabbert find more consistency.

"It’s been great for him mentally. The plays might not be there all the time but the mental reps and what he’s getting, and making the right play is very important, not just making a ‘wow’ play," Bowles added. "He’s been making the right plays, so it’s been great to have him there."

Tampa Bay defensive back Logan Ryan played three of his nine seasons in Tennessee. He could see a few snaps tomorrow night, but he's just happy to pay a visit to his old stomping grounds.

"I love it here. This is where my son was born, and my foundation was born. I have great memories here. They’ve got a lot more buildings now," Ryan joked. "It’s nice, they’ve got a whole parking deck – so hopefully I was a part of that. I’m happy for the guys."

Ryan, 31, joined the Bucs this offseason. He said he's going to add his own culinary flair to Tampa Bay's defense.

"I think I know it pretty well, so now it’s just finding different ways of knowing how to do my job and putting sauce on it, which makes me, me," he said with a smile. "Now I’m at the sauce stage and I’m trying to get better week by week. There are a lot of practices left until the regular season, so I’m just trying to progress in the right way."

The Buccaneers and Titans kick off tomorrow night in Nashville at 7 p.m.