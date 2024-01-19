Tampa's Smack Apparel fires up Bucs fans with 2 bold new playoff shirts

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Smack Apparel excels at attitudinal attire, bold t-shirts that speak loudly for passionate sports fans.

"There are so many fans out there that want their voices heard," said Jeff Attinella, the pro soccer star turned creative guru at the playful clothing brand.

The key to Smack's popularity is their turn-around time with topical slogans. It's almost immediate. Case in point: their best-selling reaction to Florida State's recent football snub — "If You Can't Beat Us, Cheat Us."

Established in 1998, the brand has national appeal (their following in Michigan and Buffalo is big), but Attinella and founder Wayne Curtiss still get a big thrill when they can make shirts with local appeal.

So when the Bucs beat the Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Round and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round against Detroit for a tilt this Sunday, the Smack crew got to work.

Available just about overnight: the in-your-face "Buc Around and Find Out," a bawdy riff on a recent meme, and "Shake 'N Bake," a creamsicle tribute to resurgent Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.

Attinella said there's nothing like seeing their shirts being worn right here in Tampa Bay, at games and bar, tailgates and parties.

"That's the most fun for us," he added with a big smile.

