Tampa's Cruz looks to continue his MMA hot streak

TAMPA, Fla. — Aalon Cruz has been on a roller coaster ride during his MMA career. The Tampa native turned pro in 2013, and he's fought in multiple organizations ever since. Cruz made headlines in 2019 when he scored a highlight-reel knockout to win "Dana White's Contender Series" and earn a UFC contract.

After back-to-back losses, Cruz was released by the UFC. But that didn't stop his drive to chase a title in the 155-pound lightweight division. Aalon scored consecutive TKO wins with the Fury FC company before earning a deal with Bellator MMA, considered the second-biggest MMA promotion right behind the UFC.

Cruz won his debut in April via unanimous decision. Friday night, he has his sights set on a fourth straight win when he squares off with England's Alfie Davis.

"Once you have momentum going, it’s like a snowball turning into an avalanche, eventually, right?" a sweaty Cruz said after his final full training session in Tampa.

"I took my, I took my last fight in April. Three weeks later, they hit me up about this fight. I wanted to take some time off, but when the opportunity comes knocking, you open the door."

Cruz credits his recent run of success with being able to train and compete to the point where he almost can't continue- physically or mentally.

"You feel like you’re on the brink of death. You want to quit," he explained. "Things are just really wonky there. That’s where I live. I live in that dark place."

Aalon's coach, Vince McGuiness, said Cruz has an internal motor that doesn't allow him to give up.

"Aalon is just able to tap into being really present and thriving in that moment of being so exhausted and having nothing left," McGuiness said. "And he could always push harder than everyone else. I think it’s just something that he naturally possesses."

Friday night's fight card is at the Sanford Pentagon on Sioux Falls, SD. No matter where Cruz fights, he said he goes through the same routine to sharpen his psychological game.

"I get out there in the grass. I go out there, and whatever the climate is, I wanna feel like what it is out there. Just to get used to it," Cruz said before detailing his indoor pastime.

"And then I like to watch like, 'Gladiator.' A movie that’s awesome and high-action," he said with a grin. "It makes you feel like “Aww, man!” That’s my fight day ritual, I guess."

At 33, Cruz is considered a veteran in the mixed martial arts world. He and his coach have one specific goal in mind as the clock continues to tick: Earn a title shot.

"It’s a very dangerous, violent sport. And I think if you’re out there just to have fun and just to fight, it’s too dangerous without a specific goal in mind," McGuiness added. "I think everybody should try to strive to be a world champion. I think it makes the risks a little more manageable."

"If I get a win in this fight, which I will, I’ll probably have a top-ten ranking next to my name," Cruz said with confidence. "Which brings in more sponsors, more followers, more money. Then just being able to fight higher competition."

Cruz and Davis will fight on the Bellator 298 preliminary card, which begins Friday night at 6:30 p.m. It will stream live on the Bellator MMA and Showtime YouTube channels.