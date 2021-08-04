Tampa teen comes in 4th in 200m final, barely missing out on medal

The Tampa Bay Area was well represented at the Tokyo Olympics, and an athlete from Tampa nearly took home a medal in the men's 200-meter sprint Wednesday.

17-year-old Erriyon Knighton of Hillsborough High School took to the track on the world's biggest stage and came close to coming away with hardware.

He finished in fourth place with a time of 19.93 seconds, which was only .31 seconds away from the first place finisher, Andre De Grasse of Canada.

Americans secured second, third and fourth place in the competition.

Knighton missed the bronze medal by less than a quarter of a second.

Knighton twice broke eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt’s under-20 world record in the 200 meters during the U.S. track and field trails last month booking his spot on Team USA.

It feels safe to assume this young man will be back for future Olympic Games.