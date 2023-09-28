Tampa police officers team up with local boxers

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department and the Tampa Housing Authority are doing their part to help strengthen the relationship between law enforcement officers and the community. The Housing Authority and the Tampa Police Athletic League will host the Cigar City Showcase Boxing Tournament this weekend.

Police officers and local coaches donate their time to teach local athletes about boxing lessons and life lessons. In some cases, boxing training provides a much-needed structure that some of the participants don't have consistently in their daily lives.

"It gives those kids an opportunity to get out of their environment," TPD officer Adam Harris explained. "Get into a positive environment with law enforcement officers and also train. Learn life skills that translate inside the ring and outside of the ring."

14-year-old Lazaro Urbay has been boxing for almost three years. He said he learned that the sport he loves is about more than just putting on gloves and practicing his jab.

"Originally, it started as something I wanted to do. But now I kind of use it for everyday things in life," Urbay said before a Wednesday workout. "Teaching myself patience, discipline. It can keep me outside of the house, keep me active."

Urbay said having a sense of community and having positive interactions with law enforcement are big parts of why this program is so important.

"I believe it’s really good because you see a side that you’d usually never see on the streets," he added. "You can talk to the coaches about anything. You can talk to your friends, make some new ones. Get to know more people."

Ten-year-old Macey Roberson's been boxing since her parents introduced her to the sport two years ago. She said her favorite part of boxing is... everything.

"For me, it’s just the coaches and how boxing has taught me discipline and structure. And, I just really like it," she said, dawning her "Fight Like A Girl" boxing gloves.

She also thinks it's cool to get to know police officers in her community.

"Law enforcement officers and police officers basically help you through everything," she explained. "And I feel like you should just be nice to them because they really just do everything for you."

Some parents might be hesitant to let their daughters or sons start training in a combat sport, but not Macey's mother, Kara.

"I’m super proud. I want other kids to do this. I want other females to come out here," she said while her daughter practiced her punches. "Other girls her age can do this. It’s a great program. It gets them out here, showing them that they can do it, too."

Officer Harris said whether their athletes go on to college, a career in the military, or another job path, he just wants to help kids look in the mirror so they can help themselves build a future.

"Depend on yourself. That’s part of the message that we push. Don’t rely on other things to work out for you. Create your own luck," he added. "Through boxing, there’s highs and lows, just like everything. Hopefully, that translates to some of our athletes when they leave our boxing area. And they can take that, and it's relative to real life."

The Cigar City Showcase Boxing Tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Tampa Police Athletic League, located at 1924 West Diana Street, Tampa, FL 33604.

Doors open at noon, with bouts beginning at 1:00 p.m. A total of 20 bouts will be held during this one-day tournament. Tickets range from $10-$35.

Limited ringside seating is available. Kids under six years old have free entry. Details can be found in the Events section at facebook.com/TampaPD.

Powerhouse Gym in Tampa donated the space for the boxers to train before this weekend's event. Harris said it's great for local businesses to be involved with positive programs like those run by the Tampa Police Athletic League.