TAMPA BAY, Fla — The NHL is postponing two games for COVID-related issues affecting the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers.

Tomorrow night’s Tampa Bay at New Jersey and Ottawa at Edmonton games have been postponed.

The Senators-Oilers game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) in Edmonton.

The new date for the Lightning-Devils game has yet to be determined.