TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to sign Quarterback Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, sources said Mayfield is now in line to be Brady's successor.

Mayfield played for Oklahoma and was the no. 1 overall draft pick in 2018. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams.