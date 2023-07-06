Tampa Bay-area duo heads to inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic

SEATTLE, Wash. — "It’s simple. My dad gave back to baseball. It’s now my turn."

That was Ken Griffey, Jr.'s response during an interview on MLB Network when asked why he decided to spearhead the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic, which features 50 of the best baseball players from historically black colleges and universities in the country.

Two Tampa-area standouts were selected to participate in MLB's newest showcase. Jesuit high school grad and current Florida A&M shortstop Jalen Niles will join River Ridge alum and Mississippi Valley State infielder Victor Figueroa at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Niles grew up idolizing Yankees legend Derek Jeter, and he wants to follow the path of being a role model for young players of color.

"We just want to motivate the youth, to let them know that they can play this game, too. It’s not just a game you have to start to play when you get older," Niles explained via video chat. "You can start when you’re young, have fun in the backyard with your friends. Maybe one day take it to the next level, even be a big leaguer."

Figueroa patterns his game after Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He sees this weekend as a chance to prove himself against top competition.

"I like how there’s a lot of competition. It gives you even more recognition, and it gives you more credibility, the type of player you are," Figueroa said. "I’m gonna take this moment and I’m going to live up to it."

Griffey, who serves as the MLBPA Youth Development Foundation ambassador, says it's important to showcase players who didn't make their way to a Power 5 school. He said he'll be in both dugouts, along with a handful of former HBCU players like Andre Dawson and Rickie Weeks.

"This is an opportunity for those guys to be out there on a big stage, to have some fun with some guys who played the game at a high level and learn some things."

Jean Lee Batrus serves as the executive director of the MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. She says the Swingman Classic isn't just about achieving results on the field.

"Our multi-day event has leadership, career opportunities and mentorship built into their time in Seattle," she explained. "So we’re all about the youth development piece, and supporting these players and communities across the country."

MLB wants to keep players involved in the game, even if they never play an inning in the big leagues.

"They can work in the front of the office. The office of the commissioner or the Players' Association," Batrus continued. "That’s really important that we increase and include representatives across diverse communities."

Niles wants to play in the major leagues, but he says he learned from a young age that he needs to attack any career choice he makes.

"My parents always tell me, 'You get out what you put in.' If you’re putting in minimal work, in the long run, you’re not going to get very much out of it," Niles added. "But if you put your head down and work every day, it’s going to pay off."

The HBCU Swingman Classic begins Friday at 10:30 p.m. from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game will air on MLB Network.