Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women's World Cup

Andrew Cornaga/AP
United States' Sophia Smith, right, celebrates with United States' Crystal Dunn after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 11:45:14-04

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans' opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

