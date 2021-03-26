Ryan Lochte eyes fifth Olympic Games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 12-time Olympic swimming medalist Ryan Lochte wants to make one more run at the gold. This weekend, he's competing at the ISCA International Senior Cup. The former Florida Gator says a weekend like this helps him figure out how much he has left in the gas tank.

Kevin Lewis Ryan Lochte at the ISCA International Senior Cup in St. Petersburg

"I’m 36. There’s no lie. I gotta bunch of gray hair. These kids are half my age," Lochte joked after his heat in the 200 meter freestyle. "It’s a good stepping stone to see where I’m at. What things I need to work on when I do go back home and get geared up for [Olympic] Trials. So far the times that I’m posting are solid. But I’ve still got two more months, so I still got a ways to go."

Lochte admits he can't train as hard or as fast as he used to, so he's making some changes to his preparation.

"I teamed up with an amazing company called GMX7. It is the best resistance tool out there for the sport of swimming," Lochte said. "I’ve just seen my power and my technique in the water… just flawless. It’s getting so much better and stronger."

One year ago this week, the Tokyo Olympics got pushed back to this summer. Lochte said he's excited for the opportunity, and that his experience has been worth the wait.

"We’re having the Olympics. They’re not canceling it. They’re not postponing it. We are having it this summer," Lochte said with a massive smile. "I’m ready. I’ve done all the right training inside and outside of the pool. I’m mentally and physically ready, and it’s gonna be fun."

The U.S. Swimming Trials begin June 4 in Omaha. The Olympic Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for July 23.

