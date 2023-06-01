Rowdies say goodbye to favorite month, continue hot streak

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are sad to see the calendar turn over to June. Since head coach Neill Collins took over in 2018, Tampa Bay is 15-0-1 in May. The Rowdies were 4-0 this May and won five straight games overall. After a slow start to the regular season, the Rowdies are just four points shy of first place in the eastern conference.

"Can’t put my finger on why. Maybe we’re just finding our stride," Collins said before laughing. "Maybe you could say it takes me two months to find out what I’m doing, ha ha!"

One of the biggest reasons the Rowdies are stringing together wins is the play of their defense. Tampa Bay's only allowed two goals during their five-game streak.

"We have to come with the right mentality and intensity," defender Freddy Kleemann said after Thursday's practice. "And I think Neill sets us up in a way where if we defend strongly and have intensity, the formation and tactics will take over. And if we all just do our role, I think we’ll keep clean sheets and not allow a lot of chances."

"Just showing up every day, regardless of how the result went on the weekend. Knowing what plan we have and what system we have, that if it’s done properly, it’s going to be tough for any opponent to stay with us," added fellow defender Forrest Lasso.

Aside from a new-look roster, the Rowdies have dealt with injuries all season. But Collins says this is where he expected to be on June 1st.

"The fact that we’ve won five is great from the table perspective. But the big thing is we look how I would like us to look," Collins said after practice. "And I think the players are feeling how they’d expect to feel. So that’s the biggest positive."

Kleemann echoed his coach's sentiment. "We had a little growing pains at the start, but now we’re really focused, and all clicking, and on the same page. So I think that really shows."

The Rowdies (6-4-2) host Sacramento Republic FC (8-1-3) Saturday at 7:30 P.M. at Al Lang Stadium.