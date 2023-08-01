Report: Bucs 1st-round pick Calijah Kancey expected to miss 4 weeks due to calf strain

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey is expected to miss four weeks due to a strained calf injury he suffered during a training camp drill Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach Todd Bowles described the injury as a right calf strain after the defensive tackle made a sharp turn during the drill.

Kancey could be ready for the team's Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

He was the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a career at the University of Pittsburgh that earned him All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Kancey is expected to be an immediate starter and drew comparisons to another former Pitt standout, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald.