Rays shine at the World Baseball Classic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2023 World Baseball Classic was one of the best tournaments in the short history of the event, which began in 2006 and has been played five times. Four Tampa Bay Rays had the opportunity to represent their countries on the field. Reliever Jason Adam pitched for Team USA, while infielders Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes joined outfielder Randy Arozarena on Team Mexico.

"It was one of the best experiences of my life," Aranda said in the Rays clubhouse. "It was magical. It was a tremendous experience."

Paredes delivered his biggest performance in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico when he tallied a home run and a game-tying RBI single. He said there's no way he could pick one or two moments that will stick with him- because all of them will.

"Everything. Since game one. From the first game all the way to the last game. I’m gonna remember everything," Isaac said after taking batting practice. "There’s nothing that you’re really going to forget about an experience like that."

Mexico outfielder Randy Arozarena was arguably the best player in the tournament. The Cuban-born outfielder fled his native country for Mexico before pursuing his Major League career. He starred for his adoptive country on offense and defense, and his teammates couldn't get enough.

"Fantastic, right? He gained the acceptance of a whole country doing what he was doing," Aranda added. "It was marvelous to watch him play, and he represented the name on his chest very well."

"He definitely likes to put on a show," Paredes said with a smile. "I think those spectacular moments are meant for him. And I think he’s turned into one of my favorite players."

Arozarena's signature moment came in the semifinal game against Japan when he robbed Kazuma Okamoto of a home run at the left field wall in front of a section packed with rowdy Mexican fans. Rays manager Kevin Cash wasn't surprised that his starting outfielder shined when the spotlight was brightest.

"Randy stands out wherever he's at," Cash joked. "We need to get about 10,000 fans a night back there in left field, and see if we can kinda bottle that energy up and let him do what he wants."

Cash added that Randy, who's getting a well-deserved few days off from Rays duty, would only see light work at the most during the final four spring training games.

Arozarena, who's a big fan of cowboy boots, was sporting boots and a sombrero during pregame warm-ups during the WBC. Paredes joked that it could be the start of a new trend for young Mexican ballplayers. He even said he might give it a try.

"I might do it, if it’s going to turn me into a player like Randy [haha]!"

Opening Day for Tampa Bay is next Thursday when they host the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.