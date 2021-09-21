Rays release postseason ticket information as end of regular season nears

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced postseason ticket information and information on ballpark entry, security, and health and safety procedures.

Tickets for the potential American League Wild Card Game and all potential Division Series games will go on sale on Thursday, September 30 at 3 p.m. Season Members and Rays Insiders subscribed to email newsletters will receive information about presale opportunities.

For access to 2021 Postseason Ticket Packages, which include every potential Rays Postseason home game, fans can purchase a 2022 Traditional Season Membership. For more information, click here.

In addition, fans who sign up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by Tuesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. will receive access to a presale for tickets to the Wild Card Game and each potential Division Series game. Existing subscribers do not need to sign up a second time. Click here to become a Rays Insider.

A limited number of suites and party areas are available for Postseason home games. Fans can reserve these areas by visiting RaysBaseball.com/Postseason. Non-refundable deposits for the 2022 season are required to secure these areas for the 2021 Postseason.

All tickets for the 2021 Postseason are mobile-only. Paper tickets or print-at-home tickets are not available or accepted. Security protocols, including the prohibition of backpacks and large purses, remain in place for all Postseason games. Visit RaysBaseball.com/Postseason for more information.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, masks are optional at Tropicana Field for guests fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fans age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask at all times.

With 11 regular-season games remaining, the Rays lead the AL East by 7.0 games. Their magic number to clinch a postseason berth is two and their magic number to clinch the division is five.