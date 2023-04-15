Rays lose first game after 13-0 start, fall 6-3 to Blue Jays

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night.

George Springer hit a leadoff home run and Bo Bichette had five hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays denied Tampa Bay’s bid to establish Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for consecutive wins at a season’s start.

Toronto's 13-0 record matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, trailing only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Tampa Bay trailed at the end of an inning just six times entering Friday. Against the Blue Jays they trailed after all nine.

Despite the loss, Rays' fans remain optimistic about the season ahead.

At Ferg's in St. Petersburg — where dozens of Rays fans gathered to watch the game Friday — Bryan Biggs said he thinks the exceptional start will ultimately propel the Rays into the postseason.

“We’re the real deal. They already know they’re the real deal, so it’s only going to feed into October," he said. "You know, we have an identity, and they’re going to feed off of that and just excel exponentially.”

He and other fans also think the Rays' early season success will translate into a bigger fan following and more filled seats during home games at Tropicana Field, where attendance has sometimes been a struggle.

“I’ve already seen it," said Kash Guha, a Rays fan from St. Pete. "We were at the game last week, and the stands were full, and I feel like as they get better and better throughout the season, you’re going to see the fans come out more and more.”