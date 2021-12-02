Watch
Rays ink Kluber to $8 million deal just before lockout

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 12:23:02-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized an $8 million, one-year free-agent contract.

The deal includes an additional $5 million in incentives. The 35-year-old Kluber had his third consecutive injury-plagued season in 2021. He went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees.

The right-hander who won the Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017 threw a no-hitter with the Yankees at Texas last May 19 and then made one more start before missing three months with a shoulder injury.

