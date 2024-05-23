Rays honor Holocaust survivor as she spreads message of kindness across Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — 96-year-old Viola “Ibi” Baras is a walking inspiration. She was born in Munkasz, Czechoslavakia, and raised with one sister in an observant Jewish home. Her large extended family lived in the same town on a “Jewish street.” Her father owned a seltzer factory. She was educated in public schools until 1944, when she was no longer permitted to attend school.

In April 1944, all Jews were detained in a schoolyard for several days, where her grandfather was shot. Then Viola was transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau in boxcars with about twenty family members. She managed to keep the relationship between herself, her mother, and her sister a secret. They stayed together and gave each other needed support. She worked at separating clothing from gassed victims.

In January 1945, Viola endured a death march to the Ravensbrück concentration camp. There she dug trenches for the German defense. From there, she was deported to Neustadt-Gleve, where she was liberated by the Russians. After the war, she went to Budapest. Later, she returned to her family home in Munkasz and was reunited with her father. They went to the Gabersee displaced persons camp in Germany for two and a half years. In 1948, she emigrated to the United States and married in 1950.

Viola's been a beacon of positivity ever since. Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays honored Viola and the work of the Florida Holocaust Museum. Baras- a crafty righthander on the mound- got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"It was something, what I never thought really would happen to me," she said with her trademark smile. "It was just unbelievable."

Viola says most people want to talk with her about the Holocaust, which she says is very important. But Wednesday was about a celebration, and it was a vehicle to spread positivity for the future.

"Memorial [Day] weekend is coming up. I hope that everybody’s going to be happy. No hate. No prejudice- no nothing," Viola added. "Only good things, I hope, for the future. That’s all I can tell you."

There's no better ambassador for the continued mission of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

"We teach at the Florida Holocaust Museum that it’s also about perseverance and resilience," said Michael Igel, chair emeritus of the Museum. "And isn’t this the perfect example of what resilience is? A holocaust survivor, a genocide survivor throwing out the first pitch at a Rays game."

Viola's son, David, doesn't hesitate when describing his mother's impact on his life.

"She's my role model. She’s my hero."

David got a first-hand look at his mom's growing fan club. Viola speaks with adults and schoolchildren about her experiences and how she wants to impact the world in the future. She spoke to 60 kids at Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School in St. Petersburg, and they were so inspired that they decided to come to the game and root for their newest hero.

"After what she has gone through, she’s always kept a very positive attitude. And that’s her message," David explained. "I mean, when she talks to kids, adults, she is a very positive person. I grew up in a very positive household. It’s just wonderful to see.

Four generations were represented at Tropicana Field- carrying a message that hopefully lasts for generations to come.

"Her grandson’s coming, and he’s bringing his daughter. Four generations… made her feel wonderful," David added.

"This is what miracles look like," Igel said. "And again, this is what resilience looks like. It’s wonderful. It’s why we’re all smiling.

Viola is proud to see her legacy carried on by so many people in her extended family. A family that might not have existed without her perseverance and and her positive attitude.

"When I look at my children, and I look at my grandchildren… so I must’ve done something right," Viola added. "I have 16 great-grandchildren. And it just shows that the future has to go on."

For more information about the Florida Holocaust Museum, head to www.thefhm.org.

