Rays hit 4 more homers, beat Red Sox for 11th straight win

Brandon Lowe, Wander Franco
Scott Audette/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, celebrates with Wander Franco after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 21:32:52-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer for Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games.

Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan (3-0) struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.

The four homers brought Tampa Bay's total to 29, matching the major league record through 11 games set by the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals. It was the Rays' third four-homer game of the young season.

