Rays adjust to new rule changes in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Baseball is implementing several rule changes for the 2023 season.

The size of the bases will increase from 15 square inches to 10. Position players can only pitch for a team that's up by ten or more runs or trailing by eight or more.

Defensive shifts will be outlawed. In order to speed up the pace of play, pitchers will be limited in their pickoff maneuvers.

They'll be allowed to step off the mound twice per plate appearance. That number resets if a runner advances during the same plate appearance.

They'll be put on a pitch clock. The pitch clock gives pitchers 15 seconds to throw a pitch when the bases are empty, and they'll have 20 seconds with runners on base.

Hitters will have to be in the batter's box with at least eight seconds on the clock. If the pitcher takes too much time, a ball is called. If the batter causes a delay, a strike is called.

Rays manager Kevin smiled when addressing the addition of the timer.

"Personally excited by the pitch clock," he said. "Our pitchers take their time. Now they’re going to need to speed up a little bit."

Most of the new rules were given a test run in the minor leagues last season. Rays third base coach Brady Williams was the manager for Tampa Bay's AAA affiliate, the Durham Bulls, last season.

So he'll be the one who takes the lead with regard to helping adjust to the new guidelines.

"There were some challenges early on. But as the season went on, we started to understand just the pace of play and how that affects everybody’s psyche," Williams said. "But by the end of the season, you got to like it just because you felt like the game was picking up."

There's been some pushback from current and former big leaguers, but Cash said he's on board with MLB trying to modernize the game.

"They really did a good job of taking consideration from all different [angles]—the fan base, players, front offices, and they put that all together."

Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin describes his style as one that pounds the strike zone, eats innings, and avoids walks. The 28-year-old said that style fits in with any set of rules.

"I’ve always been a quick worker, so I don’t really care about the pitch clock," Eflin said with a grin. "And the shift, I’ve always wanted people to beat me straight up. Honestly, could care less."

The Rays' full squad reports to spring training on Monday in Orlando.