Raymond James Stadium hosts Bucs' 'Raise the Flags' event on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium announced they will be hosting a drive-thru event for Buccaneers fans on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raise the Flags Playoff Drive-Thru, which is in advance of the Super Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, is being held to encourage fans to "get excited about the playoffs."

A street team will be handing out Bucs merch and there will be appearances from the team's cheerleaders, the Buc Beat Line, Captain Fear and more.

There are two entrances for the event at the Raymond James Stadium South Property. One is at lot 8/10 off of Himes Avenue and lot 9 off of Dale Mabry Highway.

Giveaways will be handed out along Tampa Bay Boulevard in front of Bucs Beach. Vehicles will be queued in the south parking lot until the station is opened.

City of Tampa officials warned commuters and pedestrians about traffic being impacted. Anyone traveling near the area should be aware of increased drive times.

The event is on Jan. 13 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The event entrance opens at 5:00 a.m.

