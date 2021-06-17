Watch
Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties inside Amalie Arena

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate a goal by Ondrej Palat during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 05:11:20-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is inviting hockey fans to attend viewing parties as they take on the New York Islanders.

Parties for away games will be held inside Amalie Arena. Fans will be able to enjoy special giveaways, concession deals, live entertainment, and appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

Tickets are $10 a person. Socially distant pods of between one and six people are available. Doors will open 75 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

A portion of the proceeds from the watch parties will benefit the Lightning Foundation.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for the viewing parties, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

