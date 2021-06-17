Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties inside Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is inviting hockey fans to attend viewing parties as they take on the New York Islanders.

Parties for away games will be held inside Amalie Arena. Fans will be able to enjoy special giveaways, concession deals, live entertainment, and appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

Tickets are $10 a person. Socially distant pods of between one and six people are available. Doors will open 75 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

A portion of the proceeds from the watch parties will benefit the Lightning Foundation.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for the viewing parties, click here.