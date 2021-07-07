Savard is lone Lightning veteran without Stanley Cup ring

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Savard is the only veteran player on the Tampa Bay Lightning without a Stanley Cup ring. Savard joined Tampa Bay at the trade deadline and has been a key part of a second consecutive run to the final. He has a big playoff beard to match by far his longest postseason appearance. Lightning players and coach Jon Cooper hope they can get Savard's name on the Cup along with theirs for a second time. Savard has been enjoying the ride, but is now doing so with a heavy heart after 24-year-old former Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday in a fireworks accident.