Quick-strike Lightning lead Canadiens 4-2 after 2nd period

MONTREAL (AP) — The quick-strike Tampa Lightning struck for two early second-period goals to build a 4-2 lead over the Montreal Canadiens entering the third period in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson scored on odd-man rushes 1:53 apart for the defending champion Lightning who have a 2-0 series lead. The second-period outburst resembled how Tampa opened the first when Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored 1:35 apart early in the opening frame. Phillip Danault scored Montreal’s only goal in the first Stanley Cup Final game in Montreal since the Canadiens won their 24th title in Game 5 against the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings on June 9, 1993.