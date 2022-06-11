Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) crashes into New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) on a scoring attempt during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) vie for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, center, celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with Jan Rutta, right and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, left, during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) vie for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) goes in for a shot on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) before Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) before Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) chase the puck behind the goal during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) loses the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets by New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) gets around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) gets around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) passes the puck by New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) beats Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) to a loose puck during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) shoots against New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) crashes into New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) on a scoring attempt during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) vie for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next