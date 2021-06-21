PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders, Game 5

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate center Barclay Goodrow (19) as New York Islanders center Travis Zajac (14) skates away during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders with teammates defenseman Jan Rutta (44) and center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with left wing Alex Killorn, left, and center Anthony Cirelli, right, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders with teammate center Barclay Goodrow (19) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a shot by the New York Islanders during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with his teammates during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, center, celebrates a goal against the New York Islanders with teammates, including defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, far right, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with teammate defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin, center, falls after he is hit by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn (2) as goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, looks on during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev moves the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) collide during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) and New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) battle for possession of the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

