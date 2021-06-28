PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens, Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak skates down the ice after scoring a goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) shoots the puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) for a goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Teammates surround Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, center, after his goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy squirts his face during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) screens Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) reaches for the puck controlled by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) in front of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) takes a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) controls the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) shoots the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) defends during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) controls the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

linesman Kiel Murchison (79) separates Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) reacts next to Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) after scoring a goal during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a save during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

