PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens, Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning took on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 28

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak skates down the ice after scoring a goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Erik Cernak, Carey Price
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) shoots the puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) for a goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Erik Cernak
Teammates surround Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, center, after his goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Stanley Cup Hockey
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy squirts his face during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press
Carey Price, Pat Maroon
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) screens Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Joel Edmundson, Tyler Johnson
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) reaches for the puck controlled by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Carey Price, Alex Killorn, Ben Chiarot
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) in front of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Corey Perry
Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) takes a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Victor Hedman, Corey Perry
Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) controls the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Stanley Cup Hockey
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) shoots the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) defends during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press
Victor Hedman, Corey Perry
Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) controls the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Ondrej Palat, Shea Weber
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Stanley Cup Hockey
linesman Kiel Murchison (79) separates Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press
Stanley Cup Hockey
Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) reacts next to Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) after scoring a goal during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press
Carey Price
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a save during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press

